Gusty winds, hail are main threat in Tuesday night severe weather across central NC

Level 2/5 risk for severe tonight in south-central North Carolina. Showers and storms arrive after 6pm. The main threat will be hail and gusty winds. More details at 4pm on @ABC11_WTVD #Fayetteville pic.twitter.com/dt9YSmtyGq — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 5, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina are under marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday evening.Areas south of the Triangle are under a Level 2 risk, while the Triangle and areas further north are under a lower risk.A cluster of storms will move across central North Carolina between 7 and 11 p.m. Areas south of the Triangle could see damaging wind gusts and large hail.There could be some thunder or hail around the RDU area, but that threat is less likely.The storms will move out around 11:30 p.m. The rest of the night will be cloudy and in the low 50s.