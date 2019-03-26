Weather

2.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Triad

Residents in the Triad may have felt some rumbling late Monday/early Tuesday, and that's because a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triad residents who felt some light tremors or heard a loud explosion sound early Tuesday morning are not alone.

According to the National Weather Service, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Randolph County around 12:30 a.m.



Big Weather said earthquakes are not common in our area, but they do happen.

He said some effects from the quake were event felt in Alamance County and Durham County.



Those who felt it, can report it to the United States Gelological Survey.
Related topics:
weatherdurhamearthquakealamance county newsweatherdurham county news
