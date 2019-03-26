2.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Triad

According to the National Weather Service, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Randolph County around 12:30 a.m.
In the #Triad region of #NCwx and wake up to some light shaking or loud "explosion" like noises around 12:32am? Turns out, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5 km below the surface near Archdale, NC. according to our partners at the @USGS. Info: https://t.co/dFe0c8qM6L pic.twitter.com/SjCVjkTla1— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 26, 2019
Big Weather said earthquakes are not common in our area, but they do happen.
He said some effects from the quake were event felt in Alamance County and Durham County.
#ICYMI There was an earthquake near the Triad overnight (12:32am). There are reports it was felt in southern Alamance county. If you felt it, report it: https://t.co/eIaRnGhcfy #TriadEarthquake pic.twitter.com/vAsDRZ9V1x— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 26, 2019
Those who felt it, can report it to the United States Gelological Survey.