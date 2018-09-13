HURRICANE

North Carolina hurricanes: Hurricane Hazel, Hugo, Fran and other major storms throughout history

Look back at Hazel, Hugo, Fran, Floyd and other historic hurricanes that have hit North Carolina.

Hurricane Florence could inflict the hardest hurricane punch North Carolina has seen in years. The storm is currently approaching as a Category 2, though it was considered a Category 4 storm at one point as it churned across the Atlantic.

North Carolina has been hit by only one Category 4 storm since reliable record-keeping began in the 1850s. That was Hurricane Hazel in 1954. Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 4 hurricane in 1989.

Look back at Hazel, Hugo and other historic storms from North Carolina's history in the video above.

