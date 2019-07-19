Weather

Extreme heat likely killed AC technician found in attic of Arizona home, firefighters say

By
ARIZONA -- The extreme heat gripping much of the nation is suspected in the death of an air conditioning service technician working in a sweltering attic.

Authorities in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb said the unidentified repairman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, KNXV reports.

Firefighters said his death appears to be heat-related, but a medical examiner will confirm the official cause.

The homeowners made the discovery Thursday night after not hearing from the man for about 30 minutes.

His death came on a day where outside temperatures soared well above 100 degrees in the Phoenix area.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

There were 108 hot weather deaths in the U.S. in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarizonaheatweatherman killedheat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save a drowning grandpa on the NC coast
Biltmore Estate hired non-U.S. applicant instead of qualified citizen
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
ABC11 360: Why Medicaid Expansion is pushing lawmakers to their corners
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
Naked photos of assistant principal shared by students
Items that touched moon can fetch at least $1M: NASA collector
Show More
Get ready for the 'hottest weekend of the entire year'
Paula the Pig loses home after storms in Johnston County
California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
Homeowners fearful NCCU eyeing their homes for expansion plan
Homeless N.M. teen earns full ride to college
More TOP STORIES News