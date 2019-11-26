storm

'Bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' to drench California for the first time in at least 15 years

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A powerful winter phenomenon meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" is set to drench the Bay Area Tuesday evening.

"Bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a rapidly developing area of low pressure. In fact, it's been at least 15 years or more since we have experienced a bomb cyclone in the Bay Area," according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

A "bomb cyclone" is a mixture of blizzard-like conditions in our mountains with near hurricane force winds in Northern California with tropical storm force winds across the Bay Area.

"It's expected to bring extreme conditions as we head through the evening hours," said Nicco. "Although the storm will be a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, the intensity will be as strong as a 3 or 4 on our SIS."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiawindbay areasnowstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
STORM
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
OBX buried in sand following weekend's destructive nor'easter
DOT to close N.C. Highway 12 due to dangerous weather conditions
Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
3rd arrest in Johnston County convenience store robbery, murder
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center
Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse can help you save big
How to prevent foodborne illnesses in Thanksgiving leftovers
Show More
Durham Eagle Scout builds anti-gun violence garden to promote peace
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
More TOP STORIES News