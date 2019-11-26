'Bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' to drench California for the first time in at least 15 years

SAN FRANCISCO -- A powerful winter phenomenon meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" is set to drench the Bay Area Tuesday evening.
"Bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a rapidly developing area of low pressure. In fact, it's been at least 15 years or more since we have experienced a bomb cyclone in the Bay Area," according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
A "bomb cyclone" is a mixture of blizzard-like conditions in our mountains with near hurricane force winds in Northern California with tropical storm force winds across the Bay Area.
"It's expected to bring extreme conditions as we head through the evening hours," said Nicco. "Although the storm will be a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, the intensity will be as strong as a 3 or 4 on our SIS."
