Winter weather means increased house fire, carbon monoxide poisoning dangers

Winter gave us an early blow this year, dumping over a foot of snow across parts of the Triangle. That gave us a quick reminder to prepare ourselves and our homes for winter weather dangers.

Hazardous travel is one winter time danger most of us have already dealt with this year. So if you don't have one already, make sure you have a winter weather kit for your car. Food, clothes and jumper cables are just some of the items you should have in your car winter weather kit.


Our homes can also be dangerous during the winter season if we don't take the time to prepare. When temperatures drop some people start using alternative fuel sources to heat their home. If used improperly, that can lead to house fires. Last January, over 280 families lost their homes to house fires in the Triangle.

Some of those precautions include installing and checking existing smoke alarms. Follow a 3 feet rule. Meaning you should keep pets, children, and flammable items at least 3 feet away from heating equipment. Also, turn off portable space heaters when you leave the room or go to sleep.

Another big danger during the winter is carbon monoxide poisoning. Each year, about 450 people die nationwide from carbon monoxide poisoning and in North Carolina, 227 people were hospitalized. You can buy detectors and alarms to keep your family safe.

This checklist will help you stay weather ready this winter.
