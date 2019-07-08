Chance for tropical development in Gulf increases to 80 percent

A low over central Georgia now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression once it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. It's still too early say if this will impact North Carolina, but it will bring heavy rain along the Gulf Coast late this week through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/4onxvenVa2 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 8, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Things are quiet for now in the Gulf of Mexico, but that will likely change later this week. An area of low pressure is expected to form Wednesday in the northeast Gulf along a stalled front. The National Hurricane Center increased the tropical formation odds to 80 percent within the next 5 daysThis potential tropical weather system will bring heavy rains to the US Gulf coast, especially to the central and eastern Gulf states.Latest weather models have started to show a possible track to the west, so direct impacts to Texas and Louisiana will be more likely.It's still too early say if this will impact North Carolina, but it will bring heavy rain along the Gulf Coast late this week through the weekend.Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific remains active with Tropical Depression Cosme. It is expected to weaken more and will not have any impacts to land.