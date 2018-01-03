WEATHER

Climate versus weather: What's the difference?

EMBED </>More Videos

The difference between climate and weather comes largely down to one factor: time. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to understanding meteorology, the difference between climate and weather comes largely down to one factor: time.

Put simply, weather refers to the day-to-day meteorological conditions of the atmosphere over a short period of time, whereas climate is the study of those weather patterns over an extended period of time, according to NASA's Rob Gutro.

"An easy way to remember the difference is that climate is what you expect, like a very hot summer, and weather is what you get, like a hot day with pop-up thunderstorms," Gutro said.

Weather forecasts focus on the short-term meteorological outlook for a given area, usually through the context of measurements like temperature, humidity, wind, pressure and precipitation.

"Weather is basically the way the atmosphere is behaving, mainly with respect to its effects upon life and human activities," Gutro explained.

Climate, however, is the study of those weather patterns and how they change over extended periods of time. It helps scientists determine what to consider normal for a given area.

"The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you've ever heard your local weather person say 'today we hit a record high for this day,' she is talking about climate records," according to NOAA.

While people may think of long-term changes in climate as being human-induced, there are also plenty of phenomena - meteorological and otherwise - that can impact climate. Ocean temperatures can impact climate (think El Niño and La Niña), as can large volcanic eruptions, among other things.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherclimate changewinter weathersevere weatheru.s. & worldsciencenasaNOAA
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News