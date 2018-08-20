WEATHER

Lightning DOES strike in the same place twice and other myths debunked

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why some commonly held beliefs about lightning are in fact false. (Shutterstock)

Think lightning never strikes in the same place twice? Some commonly held beliefs about lightning are actually incorrect.

Lightning can hit the same location more than once, AccuWeather explains. The Empire State Building, for instance, gets struck dozens of times every year.

Another lightning myth that you shouldn't trust is the belief that someone who has been struck by lightning shouldn't be touched. The myth states that a lightning strike causes a person to be electrically charged, making them dangerous to come in contact with. But there is no electrical charge. Someone who has just been struck by lightning should be tended to immediately.

Another myth: the concept of "heat lightning." When you see what appears to be this phenomenon, it just means there's a storm far away.

One commonly held belief that is true, however, is that you shouldn't get in the shower during a lightning storm, as lightning can flow through pipes.

See more lightning myths and fun facts in the video above and on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatherlightningweatheraccuweatherstorm
WEATHER
Cooling Down This Week
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
RPPA: Officers 'acted appropriately' when arresting man in viral video
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog on Hilton Head Island
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
California elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
Show More
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
Manhunt underway for 'cold-blooded killers' in Nashville
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
More News