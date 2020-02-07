Weather

Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 100,000 people across North Carolina are without power on Friday morning after severe storms moved across the Southeast on Thursday.

A wind advisory was issued for much of the state on Friday, causing more outages.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

According to Duke Energy, 102,856 customers in North Carolina have no power just after 11 a.m. on Friday--even more than Thursday's 100,000 mark. In Wake County, there were nearly 15,000 without power, more than any other county in the state, as of 11:15 a.m.

Friday, wind speeds reached 54 miles an hour at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 50 miles an hour in Fayetteville.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.

ABC11 First Alert team monitor damage around the Triangle
NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina



ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.



Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.



In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car.

On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane.

Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.
Watch storms roll through Durham
ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area.
