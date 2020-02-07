NC Weather: Wind Advisory in effect as 50 MPH gusts possible

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m. A Wind Advisory means that high winds are expected and could cause property damage.
Winds could get up to 40 and even 50 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation. Several school districts are closed or delayed due to unsafe traveling conditions for buses.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
- Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
- Lee County Schools are closed
- Franklin County Schools are closed
- Wake County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Durham County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Orange County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Vance County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
- Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay
Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 miles per hour early Friday.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5am and continues through 4pm. Winds could gust 40+mph. With wet roots, trees could fall & power outages are possible throughout Friday.
The National Weather Service reports the strongest winds will happen from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particularly heavy winds will be along and east of U.S. Route 1.
The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.
River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.