NC Weather: Wind Advisory in effect as 50 MPH gusts possible

Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed



Lee County Schools are closed



Franklin County Schools are closed



Wake County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Durham County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Orange County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Vance County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay



Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5am and continues through 4pm. Winds could gust 40+mph. With wet roots, trees could fall & power outages are possible throughout Friday. #ncwx #wind pic.twitter.com/VxujPT9fpa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 7, 2020

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to severe weather this week.A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m. A Wind Advisory means that high winds are expected and could cause property damage.Winds could get up to 40 and even 50 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation. Several school districts are closed or delayed due to unsafe traveling conditions for buses.Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 miles per hour early Friday.The National Weather Service reports the strongest winds will happen from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particularly heavy winds will be along and east of U.S. Route 1.The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.