Weather

NC Weather: Wind Advisory in effect as 50 MPH gusts possible

The rain is gone, but North Carolina isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to severe weather this week.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of North Carolina on Friday at 5 a.m. A Wind Advisory means that high winds are expected and could cause property damage.

Winds could get up to 40 and even 50 miles per hour, putting trees at risk to fall with the ground still saturated from Thursday's heavy rains. Most of the area got over an inch of precipitation. Several school districts are closed or delayed due to unsafe traveling conditions for buses.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

  • Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed

  • Lee County Schools are closed

  • Franklin County Schools are closed

  • Wake County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Durham County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Orange County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Vance County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Warren County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay

  • Halifax County Schools are opening on a two-hour delay


Greensboro reported a wind gust of 53 miles per hour early Friday.



RELATED | Weather radar: Severe storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh

The National Weather Service reports the strongest winds will happen from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Particularly heavy winds will be along and east of U.S. Route 1.

The advisory goes through 4 p.m. Nearly 30,000 people in North Carolina were without power on Friday morning, according to Duke Energy's power map. Many area school districts delayed or canceled classes on Friday.

RELATED | Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding
River flooding is also a concern. A Flood Warning was out for the Little River at Manchester in Cumberland County, the Neuse River in Johnston County and the Cape Fear River in Lillington.

EMBED More News Videos

Rivers across the area will rise in the coming days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwindpower outageweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
Man killed from crash on US-70 in Durham
Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC, 70K without power
12 quarantined on cruise ship in NJ amid coronavirus concerns
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
Bunn Rural Fire Dept. damaged after Thursday storms
Show More
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
More TOP STORIES News