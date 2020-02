Weather radar: Severe storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh

EMBED >More News Videos NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)

CLOSE CALL: Lightning from today's storms struck a little too close for comfort for Haley Larymore in Wake Forest. https://t.co/4VzNBEsMeh pic.twitter.com/nk8s3Ya8vy — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) February 6, 2020

So far today, 2.56 inches of rain has fallen at the Fayetteville Regional Airport, which breaks the old daily record of 1.77 inches set in 1985. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Az3TChFyPW — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 7, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of the ABC11 viewing area were under a Category 3 "enhanced" risk for severe weather Thursday as strong winds and heavy rain marched through.Gov. Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon stating, "Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a release. "Using an NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed.": All tornado warnings have expired.Flood warnings and watches remain in effect through the evening for many area.Some schools even dismissed early as severe weather moved in to the area. Many schools are operating on a delay Friday.Light and moderate rain moved into central North Carolina in the early morning hours.The first severe weather warnings for the ABC11 viewing area began around 12:15 p.m.The storms brought down trees around the Triangle. While the threat for the most severe weather has mostly moved out of our viewing area, we are still expecting heavy rain until about 8 p.m. or later in some areas.Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.After the storms, temperatures will briefly cool down -- with a chance for below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will warm up by Monday and another chance of showers arrives Tuesday.Numerous school systems are operating on delays Friday, including Durham, Wake and Johnston counties.Franklin County schools will be closed Friday.