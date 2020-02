Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

EMBED >More News Videos NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)

The photographer I’m working with @PaulFurrABC11 was smart enough to find us shelter from the storm in a nearby car wash stall. Unfortunately mother nature had other ideas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sArbOqXEBL — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) February 6, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms moving across the Triangle on Thursday knocked out power across Central North Carolina.According to Duke Energy, nearly 30,000 customers in North Carolina have no power on Friday morning--down from over 100,000 on Thursday. About 7,400 of those people are in Wake County.Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m. ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.