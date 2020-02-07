Weather

Residents evacuate as floodwaters close Wayland Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- High floodwaters trapped Fayetteville residents inside their homes on Wayland Drive on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from Fayetteville Fire Department, residents left four homes on the street as floodwaters rose Thursday night.

Friday morning, a man tried to drive out of the neighborhood in his pickup, but the truck stalled in the high water. Firefighters said he was able to get out of his vehicle safely.



Firefighters said the water has not gotten into any homes on the street, but one house was damaged when a tree fell on its roof Thursday night.



Fayetteville Fire Department said Wayland Drive will be closed until the water recedes.
