Dry Today with storms developing Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of the rain that fell yesterday, low clouds and areas of dense fog have set up over the Triangle. These will be around to start the day; however, we will see breaks of sunshine for the midday and afternoon hours as the cloud deck lifts ahead of the next storm system heading our way. Upper-level ridging will encourage warming and drying, which will help the clouds to break at times. Temperatures will make it back into the mid-60s as that happens. Should the low clouds hold on longer, temperatures would end up lower; with no sun, we could even stay below 60.As the storm over the Plains gets closer to us later today, the front south of us will be pulled back northward through the area; this ends up north of us tonight as the low center moves toward the lower Ohio River. Spotty light rain may streak out toward the area along the boundary overnight, with the best chance of rain across the northern counties of the area. The heaviest and steadiest rain looks to remain over Virginia and points northward.As the storm crosses Kentucky tomorrow, it will drag a cold front eastward toward the area; the front itself will work through during the early evening hours as the storm heads eastward across Virginia.The cold front moves in from the west and brings showers and potentially severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The biggest question is how strong these storms may get. CAPE values are not all that high across the region tomorrow, but with the warming that we see in advance of the front, there is concern for at least damaging winds and hail along with heavy downpours; even a tornado can't be ruled out if there is enough shear.By Friday, that storm should be pulling away from the mid-Atlantic coast, but a cold front will press down from the north. This keeps some rain lingering over the area in the morning, with northeasterly flow behind the boundary keeping clouds in place and bringing colder air our way around a high over the Great Lakes. Temperatures may climb very little, getting stuck in the low to mid-50s through the day. It could even drop into the 40s in the afternoon.That area of high pressure will take over for the weekend with dry, cool conditions.Have a great St. Patrick's Day!