Dry, windy conditions today in NC create high fire risk, Red Flag Warning issued

A Red Flag Warning means the risk of fire danger is increased because of warm, dry and windy conditions.
This warning is set to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday and last through 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
A dry cold front will move through central North Carolina this afternoon, shifting winds to the northwest and increasing them to 15-25 miles per hour. Gusts could whip up to speeds over 30 miles per hour.
There is a Red Flag Warning for the western half of our viewing area this afternoon. This means an increased fire danger. Avoid outdoor burning today. And if you're a smoker, #WatchYourButts pic.twitter.com/KzheVI6q3B— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 21, 2021
That increased wind, combined with drier air and a lack of recent rainfall makes the risk for fire higher than usual.
Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time. Everyone is also asked to not throw cigarettes or matches out of your vehicle, as they may ignite dry grass on the side of the road.
For Wednesday, high temperatures will get into the low 70s. Then overnight they will drop into the mid 30s and only rise to around 60 Thursday.
The weekend will likely bring rain for much of the region.