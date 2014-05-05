Increased Fire Danger Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite high clouds around yesterday morning, we had a nice, warm day across the Triangle with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front that is still well to our west this morning will work through today though, and will bring in much cooler weather for the end of the week.A weak bubble of high pressure has held on overnight, with enough dry air associated with it to keep our skies clear. The satellite has shown a few pockets of clouds ahead of the cold front over the Tennessee Valley trying to move our way, but the dry air has eroded them so far, and this likely remains the case through the rest of the early morning hours. This results in a nice, mild start to the day, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.As the front comes out of the mountains this morning, we should see a few clouds coming along with it, but it looks increasingly likely that the front will come through dry. With the front coming through during the mid- to late morning, convection will be minimal and there is very little moisture to work with anyway. SPC has a marginal risk over northeastern North Carolina, even a slight risk along the far Northeast coast, and that area seems much more prone to getting stronger storms as the front comes through during the early afternoon allowing for more daytime heating. We can still mention a shower to cover, but thunder seems unlikely.In the wake of the front, any clouds move away and we should have a sunny and breezy afternoon. A few gusts out of the west and northwest may reach 25 mph. As high pressure progresses eastward tonight into tomorrow, our skies will stay clear, but it will get chilly. As the cooler air arrives this afternoon, it will help to limit how warm we get; if it is delayed a bit, we could get higher than our predicted 73. The cold will be more noticeable tonight though. Temperatures will drop down into the mid-30s with good radiational cooling, and despite a full day of sun tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to get above 60. It is hard to get a day 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below average in April with full sunshine, but that's testament to how impressive this storm and air mass to follow is for this time of the year. That being said, we would not be surprised if the high was a couple higher than 61. Friday looks very nice with sunshine, though it will begin to moderate as the center of the high gets to our east and the surface flow becomes southwesterly.The next storm to affect the area continues to look a little faster, and rain could end up beginning before noon, mainly in western parts of the area. How warm we get will be influenced by when that rain begins; our forecast is right around the higher end of guidance, but some models are showing it holding in the low 60s. That is achievable if the rain comes in quickly during the morning. A good soaking is a possibility from that system with the chance for rain totals between half an inch and an inch, but it should generally be gone by Sunday morning, with clouds likely already breaking as drier air works in from the northwest.Have a great Hump day!Big Weather