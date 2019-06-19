Scattered Showers Today

The forecast is rather straightforward in the near-term as a broad trough over the East brings a series of upper-level impulses across the region. This will help support the development of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the vicinity of a lee-side trough over central NorthCarolina. Winds aloft are rather weak, so severe weather is not anticipated today.That changes tomorrow, however, as the trough axis moves over the mid-Atlantic and a cold front gets pulled into the area. Winds aloft will increase, and with stronger forcing from the front, we could see a few severe storms across the viewing area late in the day and into the eveninghours. Damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are the main concern, though hail is also possible with the strongest storms.T-storm activity should diminish later at night as the front clears to the east.Friday looks to be a decent day with lower humidity and temperatures near average. There are some differences in the model guidance that are concerning, however. The aforementioned trough will amplify off the coast with an upper-level low pivoting across New Brunswick and northern New England while the ridge axis across the Bahamas slips westward to the eastern Gulf of Mexico.This will lead to a west-northwest flow aloft with the potential for a series of disturbances to make their way across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. The American Model is much more robust with these features and would support showers and thunderstorms Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday, and Tuesday. The European model, on the other hand, is rather dry each time period with the exception of Sunday when a more meaningful disturbance moves overhead. For now we'll keep things dry through Sunday afternoon and keep an eye of future data.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather