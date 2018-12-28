We will see a rainy day across the Triangle today with some rumbles of thunder possible. It will be a breezy and warmer day, despite the rain, as high temperatures will approach 70 degrees.The rain will taper off tonight as the front pushes south and east of the area before stalling.Clouds will break for some sunshine Saturday and it will stay rather mild with highs in the mid-60s.A wave of low pressure will travel east along the stalled boundary south of the Triangle Sunday. This will lead to another bout of some rain for the latter half of the weekend. It will turn a bit cooler as well, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.Another wave of low pressure will develop along the Texas coast Sunday and surge northeast into the Ohio Valley Monday. This low will drag a stalled frontal boundary back northward with more rain Sunday night into Monday morning and bring in warmer air for a time Monday and Tuesday.The Ohio Valley low will have its own trailing front which will sweep east and bring yet a little more rain to our region Monday night and perhaps into Tuesday.By Wednesday, that front may push off to the south allowing drier, cooler air into the region, but some guidance suggest the front once again stalls nearby with the possibility of more rain.Have a great weekend, and I'm off, so I'll see you next year!Bigweather