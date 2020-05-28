Shed destroyed; powerlines, trees damaged from EF-0 tornado in Warren County

HAWTREE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-0 tornado hit part of Warren County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS surveyed the damage on Thursday to see how long the tornado was on the ground and how strong it was. There do not appear to be any injuries stemming from the tornado, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and hit two miles north of Wise, a town along Route 1.ABC11 cameras captured an old shed that was destroyed along Paschall Station Rd. in Hawtree. The tornado also damaged trees and powerlines. The tornado was part of a cell of powerful storms that came through central North Carolina on Wednesday night.An EF-0 tornado usually has wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.Hawtree is a small town that sits along the North Carolina/Virginia border. We're working to learn more about yesterday's tornado.