Evening Storms Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms through the evening. One or two storms could turn severe with the main threat being a damaging wind gust. Afterward, we'll have clear skies late tonight. Overnight lows will be much more seasonable tonight compared to the last few nights. Expect overnight temperatures to drop into the low 50s for most of the region.There will be a distinct drop in our temperatures tomorrow with much lower humidity and highs only jn the low 70s. Then, there will be showers overnight Thursday and a few showers and an isolated storm on Friday.Saturday morning starts off cool with morning temperatures in the 40s, then rebounding back into the low 70s for the afternoon.Mother's Day will feature a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. After Sunday, rain chances return for both Monday and Wednesday.Have a great Wednesday evening!Robert Johnson