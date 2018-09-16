WEATHER

Ever wonder what a reporter and photographer pack in their car for a hurricane?

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder what a reporter and photgrapher pack in their car for a hurricane?

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencetropical stormwindrainflash floodingfloodingNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding is most dangerous right now, Governor says
More than 632,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Floodwaters rise in North Carolina, evacuations begin in Lillington
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding is most dangerous right now, Governor says
New Bern flooding: Aerial footage shows extent of Florence's damage
LIST: Tropical Storm Florence school closings
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Florence flooding: Monitoring potential flooding in your area with FIMAN
Exclusive first look at Atlantic Beach after Hurricane Florence
Floodwaters rise in North Carolina, evacuations begin in Lillington
Show More
Officials say there may be sewage in Florence floodwaters
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Rescue crews from all across the country ready to assist North Carolina
VIDEO: Sanford Dam breaches in Boiling Spring Lakes
More than 632,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
More News