Heat Index From 105°-110° Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The famous Bermuda high, centered presently midway between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda, remains our dominate influence through tomorrow with mostly dry, hot, steamy weather and very few afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. However, with the extreme heat and plenty of available moisture aloft, any storms that do fire can have brief downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will continue to top out in the mid 90s for the Triangle, upper 90s for the Sandhills. Once again, it will feel like it is 105-110 tomorrow.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of central North Carolina until 9pm tonight and another one will be in effect tomorrow from Noon-9pm.

As strong trough (large area of low pressure) moves into the Northeast Thursday, a surface cold front will press south and east through the Ohio Valley. This could bring slighter higher storm chances for Thursday and Friday.
The trough is likely to drift south on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Then a building ridge over the Ohio Valley is likely to bring us dry, hot weather again early next week.
