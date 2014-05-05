Weather

Few Storms Today & Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highs will warm to the 80s today ahead of a cold front. That front swings through the state starting this morning, and it could help to develop a few isolated storms. Right now most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat in any of the stronger storms.

That same front stalls south of the state Saturday, but it will still be close enough to develop scattered rain during the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. More rain forms Saturday night through Sunday as that same front lifts north as a warm front followed by another cold front.

Highs Sunday will still reach the upper 70s and low 80s despite all the clouds and rain. Warm and moist air could also fuel some severe storms Sunday afternoon. We are in a Category 2 risk for Sunday.



High pressure settles across the region Monday and Tuesday keeping things mainly dry.

An approaching cold front will bring more rain Wednesday and Thursday.

