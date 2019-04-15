Thousands without power after storm pushes through North Carolina

A Tornado Watch issued for multiple counties expired at 5 a.m.
Storms ripped through central North Carolina Sunday night bringing heavy winds, rain, thunder and lightning.
Emergency crews said a woman was trapped in a home in Halifax County after a reported tornado touchdown.
Officials said the house is damaged but she got out with minor injuries.
The storm happened just hours after eight people were killed as storms swept across the South.
Heavy winds knocked down trees in many parts of the area including Wake County.
Some of the damage caused by fallen trees along Six Forks Road. @RaleighGov crews are working to clear affected areas, so give them room to operate if you see them during your commute. @ABC11_WTVD #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/kwTnqwLJjA— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 15, 2019
Residents are encouraged to use caution when on the roadways early Monday while crews clear fallen limbs and other debris.
At 5 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting that more than 21,000 customers were without power in the Carolinas.
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stweart said the wet weather won't be around much longer.
He said dry air will "punch in" by Monday afternoon.
The remainder of the week will be warm and sunny; however, rains will push back in on Friday.
