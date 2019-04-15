weather

Thousands without power after storm pushes through North Carolina

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as residents in multiple counties are waking up to the aftermath of Sunday night's storm.

A Tornado Watch issued for multiple counties expired at 5 a.m.

Storms ripped through central North Carolina Sunday night bringing heavy winds, rain, thunder and lightning.

Emergency crews said a woman was trapped in a home in Halifax County after a reported tornado touchdown.

Officials said the house is damaged but she got out with minor injuries.

The storm happened just hours after eight people were killed as storms swept across the South.

Heavy winds knocked down trees in many parts of the area including Wake County.



Residents are encouraged to use caution when on the roadways early Monday while crews clear fallen limbs and other debris.

At 5 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting that more than 21,000 customers were without power in the Carolinas.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stweart said the wet weather won't be around much longer.



He said dry air will "punch in" by Monday afternoon.

The remainder of the week will be warm and sunny; however, rains will push back in on Friday.

