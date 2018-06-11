WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Marginal risk for severe weather today

The conditions we saw throughout the day yesterday have come to an end with the rest of the week remaining unsettled.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.
CHECK THE FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR HERE.

A cold front that has been draped over Virginia will begin to sag south over North Carolina today.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s ahead of the front.

A front will bring showers and heavy thunderstorms. Some of those could turn severe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News