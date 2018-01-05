Foods and drinks that keep you warm during winter

If you're feeling a bit cold this winter, here are some foods and drinks that can help warm you up.Coffee can be a good way to warm up your body. Whether hot or cold, the caffeine increases your metabolism and raises your body temperature.Foods rich in iron, like lean meats, and magnesium and B vitamins, like bananas, can aid in your efforts to keep warm.Fiber, whole grains and complex carbohydrates take longer for your body to digest, which can heat up your body.You may think spicy foods will not keep you warm, but cumin and ginger are better bets to warm up your body in the cold.