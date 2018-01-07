WEATHER

Get ready for a warm up! Highs in 60s later this week!

If you're tired of these frigid temperatures relief is on the way later in the week.

By
Record cold weather continued today across central North Carolina. RDU got down to a low of 4 degrees breaking a record of 9 set back in 2014.

Fayetteville dropped to 9 degrees also breaking a low of 12 degrees set back in 2014. Highs across the area Sunday afternoon struggled to get above freezing.

If you're tired of these frigid temperatures relief is on the way later in the week.

On Monday highs will reach the 40s. Still below average, but much warmer than the past few days.

There's also a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon and Monday night. Some of that rain could start out as a light wintry mix in Person and Alamance County, but no accumulations are expected and impacts will be minimal.

An area of low pressure swinging east will help to draw in southerly winds warming things up across the state. Highs will be near normal in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday that southerly flow will get stronger pumping in mild air. Get ready for high temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week.

This warming trend will be brief. A cold front will drop us back down to highs in the 40s and the 50s during the weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Cooler Air by Tomorrow
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News