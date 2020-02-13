Heat Index Tops 107° in Spots

The @NWSRaleigh just issued a #heatadvisory for part of our viewing area for today (Tuesday) from Noon to 8pm. Heat Index values could of 104° to 107° are expected in the highlighted region. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/zPM4GveKsw— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 28, 2020
We will start to see some changes later in the day as a front approaches from the northwest. This will lead to some showers and thunderstorms across the area into the evening hours. There doesn't look to be much of a threat for organized severe weather with this, but as with any thunderstorm this time of year, there could be downpours and some isolated gusty winds with any of the storms.
This boundary will stall across the area pretty much for the remainder of the week as a few waves of energy ride eastward along it. This will bring shower and thunderstorm chances every day, although the chances and coverage will vary a bit.
There could even be a lingering shower or thunderstorm to start the day tomorrow somewhere in the area if a few cells linger through tonight, then chance ramp back up Wednesday afternoon.
Storm chances are back again Thursday as the next disturbance arrives, though that may not be until later in the day. The concern will be that with PWAT's (Precipitable Water, definition here) above 2, anything that does fire up could see heavy downpours. This may lead to isolated areas of flooding, though at this point we don't anticipate anything widespread.
Guidance is more in line for Friday at this time, with the boundary still lingering over the area with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. PWAT's remain high, so there could again be some downpours in storms. However, overall coverage may not be too widespread as the disturbance that comes through later Thursday into Thursday night moves away to the east.
Saturday will still have that boundary nearby, but a storm system cutting up through the eastern Ohio Valley may try to lift the boundary northward for Sunday. The American model is more bullish on the idea of a dry day, while the European model brings the next front in from the west soon enough for some storms to fire; they would hold off for most of the day though. That second front may linger in the area into early next week.
