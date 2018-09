Hurricane Florence remains dangerous Cat 4 storm as it heads toward the Carolinas

My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

Just had calls with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding the incoming storm. Federal Government stands by, ready to assist 24/7. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. 🤯🤯



All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 10, 2018

The Storms in the Atlantic are very dangerous. We encourage anyone in the path of these storms to prepare themselves and to heed the warnings of State and Local officials. The Federal Government is closely monitoring and ready to assist. We are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

.@HomeDepot on Capital Boulevard in #Raleigh is sold out of generators. The store is getting an emergency shipment but no timetable on when it will arrive. @AceHardware stores also running low on flashlights, batteries, chainsaws and tarps. #ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 10, 2018

Latest forecast from @NWSWPC Though, this far out, this is subject to change, the risk of extreme rainfall is increasing w/ #Florence. Flooding is a major cause of inland deaths w/ tropical wx. If you live in an area that floods, have a plan! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yBZKKrdBde — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018

Ocean surge from our coast

Strong winds that may be higher than we have recently experienced

Inland flooding

Hurricane Florence continues to be a dangerous Category 4 storm as it steams toward the U.S. East Coast, but a new wrinkle in the Gulf could affect its path.It's too early to know for sure, but a disturbance in the Gulf could form into Tropical Storm Joyce and potentially push Florence's track northward -- good news for many parts of North Carolina.That's just a possibility at this point, according to Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann.At 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center's update said the Florence hasn't intensified and remains a Cat 4 but could be close to Category 5 strength by Tuesday. A Category 5 storm has the potential to cause catastrophic damage.The storm's track also adjusted slightly to the north.For many, the challenge could be finding a safe refuge: If Florence slows to a crawl just off the coast, it could carry torrential rains up into the Appalachian mountains, causing flash floods, mudslides and other dangerous weather across a wide area.National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that Florence was forecast to slow down significantly and linger over the Carolinas once it reaches shore, dropping heavy rainfall as far as West Virginia. People living well inland should prepare to lose power and anticipate flooding and other hazards, he warned."It's not just the coast," Graham said. "When you stall a system like this and it moves real slow, some of that rainfall can extend well away from the center."President Donald Trump has approved North Carolina and South Carolina emergency declarations."The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians," the president's declaration said.J. Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival has been canceled ahead of concerns about Hurricane Florence. "With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year's event for the ultimate safety of both the local citizens and festival attendees," the festival's site announced . Dreamvillefor this year's show.SPARKCon, which was supposed to be in Raleigh this weekend, has been postponed.With max winds at 140 mph, Hurricane Florence continues to grow in size and strength.N.C. State will suspend normal operations beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, lasting through 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be no classes after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and no classes Thursday or Friday of this week.Chief Meteorlogist Chris Hohmann we're still looking at a potential Category 4 hurricane striking the N.C. coast late Thursday into Friday. Damage on the coast would be catastrophic from the storm surge. If Florence goes inland and stalls as projected, somebody is going to get a ton of rain, up to 15 or more inches. Damaging winds Thursday could gust to hurricane force in spots. Power outages, trees down, Isolated tornadoes, are all possible.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump will be briefed Monday by phone and in person Tuesday by FEMA administrator Brock Long and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. She also said the White House has been in touch with local authorities regarding approaching storms multiple states and U.S. territories since Saturday morning.ECU classes scheduled to start after 12 p.m. Tuesday are canceled; no classes remainder of week; faculty/staff see http://ecu.edu/alert for conditions. Evacuations have been ordered for parts of North Carolina, including Hatteras Island.Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.During a news conference, Governor Roy Cooper said North Carolina was is in the "bullseye" of the storm and that it was rapidly getting stronger.He said Florence will present three threats to the state:On Sunday, emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, including 200 National Guard troops, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact Cooper is still encouraging people across the state to get ready."One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient," he said. "We will get through this."Cooper has already asked President Trump for a disaster declaration on behalf of the state, so we can get federal help as soon as possible.Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.