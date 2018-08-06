DROWNING

Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. --
Emerald Isle officials said a woman visiting from Kentucky drowned Sunday night after reportedly getting caught up in a rip current with two others.

Donna Sue Miller, 49, was swimming with a friend and the friend's 9-year-old daughter when they reportedly were caught in a rip current around 7 p.m.

The friend and child made it back to shore safely, but Miller was found face down in the water and brought back to shore by bystanders.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the scene and while Miller was being transported to Carteret Healthcare.

It happened near The Islander Hotel, where the group was staying for the trip.

This comes less than two weeks after another drowning involving a 41-year-old man and a day of multiple water rescues between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

Beachgoers form human chain to save drowning victim
A 41-year-old man drowned and several others were rescued as the coast continues to see strong rip currents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrip currentdrowningbeachesnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
DROWNING
Crews find body of man who drowned in Lake Wilson
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
2 people drown at separate Brunswick Co. beaches
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
More drowning
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Typical Summer Pattern
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle
More Weather
Top Stories
2 men involved in Durham police chase that killed innocent driver appear in court
Victims ID'd in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
NAACP, environmental groups file additional lawsuits against proposed constitutional amendments
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Show More
Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem
Police warning parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
53 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery
More News