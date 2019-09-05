Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 3 as storm tracks toward North Carolina coast

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew
At 11 p.m. EDT, Dorian had crept back up to Category 3 force with top winds of 115 mph. The storm was moving north at 7 mph.
At 11 p.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from its center.
Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and scrape the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday with the potential for more than a foot of rain in some spots and life-threatening storm surge.
Dorian has strengthened back to a Category 3 hurricane, but is forecast to weaken a bit again as it moves along our coast tomorrow into early Friday. Still, major impacts will be felt along our coast, unfortunately. #ABC11 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/nKBMKV9RXz— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 5, 2019
"Hurricane Dorian has its sights set on North Carolina," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "We will be ready."
The storm is predicted to pick up speed as it turns north toward the state on Tuesday, Cooper said. That makes it less likely Dorian would dump vast amounts of rain as happened last year during Florence, State Emergency Management Meteorologist Katie Webster said.
"This is a fairly fast moving storm and after talking with the (National) Hurricane Center we have good confidence that that storm will be moving quickly as it crosses our coast," she said. "I think at this point we are not anticipating the large amounts of rain that we saw in Hurricane Florence."
Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday that an 85-year-old Columbus County man was the first storm-related death in North Carolina. Cooper said the man fell from a ladder as he was preparing his home for the storm.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the Outer Banks. In Nags Head many stores are boarded up. pic.twitter.com/3PYOBPWrQo— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 4, 2019
WEATHER ALERTS
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Wake County. It also includes Harnett, Franklin, Johnston and extends south to Bladen and east to Lenoir and Pitt counties. Counties east of the Tropical Storm Warning are under a Hurricane Warning.
The difference in the warnings is the speed of sustained wind the included areas are expected to see. Click here for the full list of weather advisories.
TIMING
Dorian's eye is expected to push north, parallel with the Georgia coast by Thursday morning. Throughout the day Thursday, the storm will move off the coast of South Carolina.
All day Thursday, areas in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will receive rain and wind from the storm.
By Friday morning, the eye of Dorian will likely be near Wilmington, North Carolina, and the storm will have weakened to Category 1 classification.
Dorian really picks up speed Friday, pushing through the North Carolina coast. It is expected to be well off to sea by Saturday morning.
Depending on the ultimate path of the storm, people in North Carolina could see between 1-10 inches of rain.
The outer bands of #Dorian are here in #WrightsvilleBeach. Rain is coming down. #ABC11 #ncwx #hurricanedorian pic.twitter.com/mGPrJ3Tq7b— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) September 4, 2019
POWER OUTAGES
Power outages are likely from Hurricane Dorian--although the extent of the outages are not yet known. Still, utility crews from Oklahoma are on their way to Raleigh to help.
The crews said they received help last week when they were struggling with outages, so they wanted to repay the good deed.
Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.
Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.
Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.
PREPARE FOR THE STORM
