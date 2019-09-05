hurricane dorian

Tornado touches down at Emerald Isle as Hurricane Dorian moves toward NC

((Source: Town of Emerald Isle))

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emerald Isle experienced a tornado Thursday, damaging homes and property as Hurricane Dorian started to impact the North Carolina coast.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the town's Twitter account posted some photos of serious destruction to homes just off Highway 58.



Several modular homes were seen badly damaged around Islander Drive and Reed Drive. A nearby RV park sustained substantial damage. There were no injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed at 11 a.m. that a tornado caused the damage at the RV park.



The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center revealed Dorian was a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. The storm is moving north northeast at 8 mph and will either pass close to the North Carolina shore or make landfall near Morehead City.

