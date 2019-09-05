Tornado touches down at Emerald Isle as Hurricane Dorian moves toward NC

Shortly after 9 a.m., the town's Twitter account posted some photos of serious destruction to homes just off Highway 58.
Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado. There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage. No injuries are reported at this time.https://t.co/unIhvGtGdW pic.twitter.com/mcj7INHvWS— Town of Emerald Isle (@townemeraldisle) September 5, 2019
Several modular homes were seen badly damaged around Islander Drive and Reed Drive. A nearby RV park sustained substantial damage. There were no injuries.
The National Weather Service confirmed at 11 a.m. that a tornado caused the damage at the RV park.
Getting some pictures into the office of the damage in Emerald Isle, NC caused by a tornado around 9 AM this morning. We thinking of those that have suffered damage. PLEASE have multiple ways to receive warnings the next 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbU68ww4V4— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 5, 2019
The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center revealed Dorian was a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. The storm is moving north northeast at 8 mph and will either pass close to the North Carolina shore or make landfall near Morehead City.