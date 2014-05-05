Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms This Evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stay weather aware once again tonight as storms roll through central NC. Some of those storms will be strong, even turning severe, with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. Otherwise, it'll be a mild night with temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70.Another warm day is on the way for tomorrow. Expect low 80s near the Virginia line, mid 80s in the Triangle and near 90 in the Sandhills. There will be a few more storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, but not as many as today.Much cooler air arrives on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. Then expect a few showers overnight Thursday into early Friday. The remainder of Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant.Mother's Day Weekend will be fantastic and will feature plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson