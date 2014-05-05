Weather

Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and thunderstorms will persist this evening. There is a level 2/5 risk of severe weather for most of central NC, including the Triangle, tonight. The main threat is a damaging wind gust however an isolated tornado is possible. After 10pm, showers will linger into the early morning hours. Then clouds will quickly break for sunshine soon after sunrise.

Tomorrow will be a cool, brisk day with highs only in the 50s and gusty northwest winds.

Friday and Saturday morning will both be cold but temperatures will rebound into the low 60s for Saturday afternoon.



Easter Sunday will be beautiful and warm with highs in the low 70s. Afterward, temperatures will continue climbing throughout the week - we'll even see highs in the 80s by hump day.

Robert Johnson
