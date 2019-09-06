Hurricane Dorian pushes into North Carolina, spawning tornadoes at the coast & dropping rain in Raleigh

Click here for the full list of weather advisories.
Two deaths in North Carolina have been blamed on Hurricane Dorian. Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that an 85-year-old Columbus County man was the first storm-related death in North Carolina. Cooper said the man fell from a ladder as he was preparing his home for the storm. On Thursday, Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said a man pulling his boat out of the water in Oriental had a heart attack and died. His identity was not released.
Just talked to Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast. We are monitoring it at the @WhiteHouse, ready to assist via our great team over at @FEMA, who are already on site. We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019
At 11 p.m., Dorian remained a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, a far cry from the Category 5 that mauled the Bahamas, but still dangerous. More than 1 million people were warned to leave in the Carolinas, and a round of evacuations was ordered in coast Virginia as the storm drew closer.
The storm was picking up speed -- a good sign -- and moving northeast at 13 mph, up 3 mph from hours earlier.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said the new data indicates we may be rid of Dorian in about 12 hours. The eye of the storm had become somewhat ragged, but it remains a formidable storm.
"By tomorrow evening, it's out to sea," Hohmann said.
#HurricaneDorian is starting to move through the Morehead City area. Here’s a time-lapse of the sky taken over 10 minutes. During that short time - there were glimpses of sun and light rain. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QrYi8aSBH3— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 5, 2019
The National Hurricane Center's projected track showed Dorian passing near or over North Carolina's Outer Banks early Friday, lashing the thin line of islands that stick out from the U.S. coast like a boxer's chin. Dorian was then expected to peel away from the shoreline.
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is only about 40 miles off the NC coast. #Dorian #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/V5rci4xhXn— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 5, 2019
"Hurricane Dorian is ready to unleash its fury on our state," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Thursday news conference. "The storm has gained strength. Get to safety and stay there. Don't let your guard down. Whether it comes to shore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause significant damage."
Cooper said there were 68 shelters open with more than 2,200 evacuees in them. 527 North Carolina National Guard soldiers were activated. Many towns enforced curfews.
Tornado Warnings were issued for parts of New Hanover County and Pender County Thursday morning. Dorian is being blamed for spawning at least 12 tornadoes in the Carolinas.
Video of a tornado passing near Pender County Fire Station 18 along Highway 17 near Sidbury Rd. Video courtesty of Station 18. Time was around 6:55-7:00 AM EDT Thursday Sept 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/RRFhZuL47l— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 5, 2019
TIMING
The Raleigh area began seeing scattered showers around lunchtime Thursday. More consistent rain moved into the area during the evening hours. The storm's rain and wind will pass areas south and east of Raleigh prior to arriving in the City of Oaks.
Heavy rain continues throughout the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. By 7 a.m. Friday, most of the rain is shifting east. The majority of the rain is east of the I-95 corridor by 12 p.m. Friday.
By the end of the storm, the I-95 corridor could see between 4-8 inches of rain -- with areas east seeing more and areas west seeing less.
The storm is predicted to pick up speed as it passes North Carolina. That makes it less likely Dorian would dump vast amounts of rain as happened last year during Florence, State Emergency Management Meteorologist Katie Webster said.
"This is a fairly fast moving storm and after talking with the (National) Hurricane Center we have good confidence that that storm will be moving quickly as it crosses our coast," she said. "I think at this point we are not anticipating the large amounts of rain that we saw in Hurricane Florence."
WEATHER ALERTS
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Wake County. It also includes Harnett, Franklin, Johnston and extends south to Bladen and east to Lenoir and Pitt counties. Counties east of the Tropical Storm Warning are under a Hurricane Warning.
The difference in the warnings is the speed of sustained wind the included areas are expected to see. Click here for the full list of weather advisories.
POWER OUTAGES
Power outages are likely from Hurricane Dorian -- although the extent of the outages are not yet known. Still, utility crews from Oklahoma are on their way to Raleigh to help.
The crews said they received help last week when they were struggling with outages, so they wanted to repay the good deed.
Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
