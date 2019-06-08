Weather

May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in United States history

NEW YORK -- The age-old saying April showers bring May flowers didn't seem to apply this year.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, May was the second wettest month in United States history.

Racking up an average of 4.41 inches of precipitation, the contiguous U.S. experienced 1.50 inches above average, according to NOAA.



This spring also ranks as the county's sixth wettest, with a precipitation total of 9.85 inches.

And with 37.68 inches of accumulation, 7.73 inches above average, precipitation across the contiguous U.S. from June 2018 to May 2019 shattered the previous all-time 12-month record.

The wet weather has resulted in disastrous flooding for many communities across the country, especially in the Midwest through the mid-Atlantic.

Floodwaters caused at least 54 deaths in 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, more than 500 thunderstorms produced tornadoes last month, which is more than double the three-year average of 226.

The wettest month on record was January 1895. Experts began keeping these records 125 years ago.

Read the full May 2019 U.S. Climate Report here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingrainu.s. & worldspring
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-3 inches of rain possible throughout the weekend
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Raleigh
Person dies after car crash in Raleigh
Man shot to death at Goldsboro motel
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
1 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
High school senior killed in motorcycle accident days before graduation
Show More
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Parents frustrated after WCPSS keeps controversial math curriculum
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
Raleigh's sunflower field to bloom early July
More TOP STORIES News