May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in United States history

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, May was the second wettest month in United States history.
Racking up an average of 4.41 inches of precipitation, the contiguous U.S. experienced 1.50 inches above average, according to NOAA.
— NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) June 6, 2019
This spring also ranks as the county's sixth wettest, with a precipitation total of 9.85 inches.
And with 37.68 inches of accumulation, 7.73 inches above average, precipitation across the contiguous U.S. from June 2018 to May 2019 shattered the previous all-time 12-month record.
The wet weather has resulted in disastrous flooding for many communities across the country, especially in the Midwest through the mid-Atlantic.
Floodwaters caused at least 54 deaths in 2019, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition, more than 500 thunderstorms produced tornadoes last month, which is more than double the three-year average of 226.
The wettest month on record was January 1895. Experts began keeping these records 125 years ago.
Read the full May 2019 U.S. Climate Report here.