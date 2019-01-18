RALEIGH (WTVD) --In a twist that will surprise nobody who has lived in North Carolina for any significant amount of time, temperatures near 60 degrees Friday will fall into the teens Sunday thanks to a polar vortex.
The whirlwind weekend weather will also include rain.
Be sure to enjoy Friday, because high pressure will keep the ABC11 viewing area dry as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and possibly into the 60s.
That clear, warmish-for-winter weather will fall apart Saturday and Sunday as clouds move in.
Expect increasing clouds Saturday with rain--not snow or ice--in the evening and into Sunday morning.
When the rain moves out Sunday, the cold is expected to move in.
A polar vortex will be plunging down into North Carolina from Canada, bringing bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts over 40 mph in some places.
The cold air is forecasted to move in Sunday afternoon and overnight. It should stay in place Monday, meaning highs in the area will only be in the mid 30s.
