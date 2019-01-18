WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: How to see the lunar eclipse Sunday

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Get set for an epic astronomical event Sunday night and early Monday morning. Most people in the US, including us here in central North Carolina, will be treated to a total lunar eclipse!

That's when the full moon enters the earth's shadow.

During the lunar eclipse, a full moon's bright appearance will change. As the moon enters the Earth's shadow, all of the moon will turn a rusty color, depending on atmospheric conditions.

This lunar eclipse is going to be a special treat for several reasons. First, it's long -- eclipse totality will last one hour and two minutes. Second, it's occurring fairly early. The eclipse begins at 10:34 Sunday evening.

The eclipse will also be occurring as the moon is high in the sky. At mid-totality, the moon will be about 75 degrees up from the southern horizon in central North Carolina. The last time we could gaze so high at a totally eclipsed moon was in 1797 when John Adams was president. The next opportunity won't come until 2113.

This event is being called a super blood wolf moon because several different astronomical events are happening at once. Bottom line: this is going to be one awesome show!

Here's the timing for the event:

  • Partial eclipse begins: 10:34 p.m.
  • Totality begins: 11:41 p.m.
  • Totality ends: 12:43 a.m. Monday
  • Partial eclipse ends: 1:48 a.m. Monday


Now we have to hope skies clear Sunday evening in time to view this celestial treat! Check back with ABC11 on Friday for a more detailed forecast for viewing the eclipse.
