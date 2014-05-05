Pollen count sky high with dry, warm week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another pleasant afternoon is expected today as high temperatures get back into the middle and upper 70s across the Triangle. High pressure persisting over the Southeast will promote a sun-filled sky.Clear skies are on tap for tonight with mild conditions remaining in the area. Seasonal averages are in the mid 40s, yet we'll hover around 50 for the low.This high pressure will be the driving factor for the regional weather pattern through the midweek.With high pressure sitting idle right over the Bahamas, warm air will continue to move into the Carolinas, pushing high temperatures into the lower 80s for most of the viewing area by Wednesday. Dew points are also expected to gradually rise a bit into the lower 50s, but it will still remain comfortable in the area.The next threat for rain to make it into the region is late this week, once high pressure finally gives way to a developing cold front tied to low pressure in the Upper Midwest. A couple spotty showers could make it into the Triangle as early as late Thursday afternoon, but the best chance for rain, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, will be throughout the day on Friday and will linger into the weekend.Have a great week!Big Weather