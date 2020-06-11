Weather

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19

This story is part of our 2020 hurricane special Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
By
Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Some of the items you will need to stay safe and healthy are still in high demand --like hand sanitizer, soap and toilet paper.

Since some of those items are hard to find, start making your kit now. It's never too early to be prepared. The other addition you will need this year is a face covering.

On top of your face covering and hand sanitizer, don't forget the basics.

You need to have one gallon of water per person to last 2 weeks. The same goes for non-perishable foods, including the can opener.

You could be without power for days, so you need a flashlight and batteries. Don't forget a battery powered charger for your smartphone -- that way you can stay connected.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

You will also need personal items like insurance documents and a birth certificate. Ziplock bags are perfect for keeping those protected from water.

If you take medication, you'll want to have at least a week's supply. The pharmacy could be hard to get to after a storm.

Cash is king after a storm and so is gas. Make sure you have stash of both.

We can't control what a storm will do but we can control how we prepare.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernccoronavirusstormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Fight to close Ace Speedway goes to court
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting on NCSU campus
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Bubba Wallace proud of NASCAR for Confederate flag ban
NC Zoo reopening on Monday at limited capacity
A wet Thursday on tap for central NC
Garth Brooks hosting concert event at 300 drive-ins
Show More
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
One Tree Hill stars call on UNCW to remove professor
What Ocracoke Island looks like 9 months after catastrophic flooding
RNC committee votes to host scaled-down convention in Charlotte
He waited 6 years to open his Fayetteville deli. Then came COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News