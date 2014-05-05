Weather

Rain Chance Saturday Night and Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain continues to clear east of the area this afternoon. The rest of the evening will be dry with lows dropping to the low 40s.

High pressure settles across the area Saturday so tomorrow will start out dry. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring more rain and the chance for snow. Rain starts to develop Saturday evening and some of that rain could change to snow close to midnight. Spots along and north of I-85 could see up to a trace of snow. The best chance for accumulating snow is west of the area in the Triad.

A few light showers are possible early Sunday, but rain and clouds clear during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure brings more sunshine Monday with seasonable highs. The rest of the week will be a tad cooler and wet. An upper level low will gradually approach the state. That will send in waves of moisture. Right now our best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs cool to the low 40s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Humiliated:' Family calls for change after police handcuff boy
Teen dies from injuries after being shot at Raleigh park
LATEST: 113 more COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in NC
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
NFL's 'Man of the Year' award means even more after a troubling 2020
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Show More
Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man
Free dental clinic in Chapel Hill helps children of essential workers
NC's hotly debated new social studies curriculum passes
3 High Point police officers shot during standoff
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
More TOP STORIES News