Rain Chance Saturday Night and Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain continues to clear east of the area this afternoon. The rest of the evening will be dry with lows dropping to the low 40s.High pressure settles across the area Saturday so tomorrow will start out dry. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring more rain and the chance for snow. Rain starts to develop Saturday evening and some of that rain could change to snow close to midnight. Spots along and north of I-85 could see up to a trace of snow. The best chance for accumulating snow is west of the area in the Triad.A few light showers are possible early Sunday, but rain and clouds clear during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.High pressure brings more sunshine Monday with seasonable highs. The rest of the week will be a tad cooler and wet. An upper level low will gradually approach the state. That will send in waves of moisture. Right now our best chance for rain will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs cool to the low 40s by the end of the week.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell