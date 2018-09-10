Schools cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday that the storm is expected to approach the North or South Carolina coast Thursday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane." That would be the same day that Wake Forest hosts Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup, and two days before six power conference schools host nonconference games in the Carolinas and Virginia.
N.C. STATE
N.C. State will suspend normal operations beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, lasting through 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be no classes after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and no classes Thursday or Friday of this week.
Normal operations are expected to resume at 5 p.m. Sunday.
NC State Athletics is closely monitoring the forecast. Any changes to scheduled games and events will be posted on www.GoPack.com.
"We're expecting to play and proceeding and planning like we will until somebody says we won't," said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, whose Wolfpack hosts No. 14 West Virginia. "That's really the best we can do in this situation."
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 18 UCF visits UNC in Chapel Hill on Saturday around noon.
"I know they've been constantly meeting about the hurricane," Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora said. "The main concern is for the safety of the fans and the safety of the people who work in the stadium and the safety of the players, so I know the university will do what's right. I don't doubt that, and I'll go along with whatever they decide."
EAST CAROLINA
ECU classes scheduled to start after noon Tuesday are canceled; no classes the remainder of week; faculty/staff see http://ecu.edu/alert for conditions.
East Carolina's football team, coming off a satisfying 41-19 home win against the Tar Heels, visits No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
CAMPBELL
Campbell's Sun Belt Conference game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been moved up to Wednesday afternoon and relocated to Campbell's campus in Buies Creek.
UNC-WILMINGTON
UNCW has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Students must leave campus no later than noon. Students will not be allowed back in the residence halls and/or on campus after noon Tuesday.
Evacuations have been ordered for parts of North Carolina, including Hatteras Island.
What you can do now
- Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.
- The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.
- Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.
