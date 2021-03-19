Severe weather leaves central North Carolina mostly unharmed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather warnings dotted the central North Carolina on Thursday, but the majority of the region escaped unharmed.Despite several tornado warnings, the only damage report in the region happened in Orange County.In the Cedar Grove neighborhood, trees were uprooted, roofs were damaged, a basketball hoop was snapped in half and a trampoline was seen flying down the street.The National Weather Service is deploying a survey team to look at the damage and determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.That team will start looking at damage in Guilford County at 8 a.m. and then work its way east.The storms moved out of the region by Thursday night, but some rain will linger into Friday.Temperatures Friday started in the 50s but will actually get colder as the day goes on. You can expect it to also be rather breezy for most of the day.Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 50s, with more sun Saturday and more warmth Sunday.