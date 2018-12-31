Fog is expected to persist through much of this morning and will be dense in spots across the Triangle. Low overcast is expected throughout the day as well and there can be some drizzle this morning. High pressure is currently wedged in across the Piedmont with a warm front in the area of the Georgia-South Carolina border. Low pressure will strengthen in the Plains to day and quickly move into the southern Great Lakes this evening. In response, the warm front will surge northward across our area and can help spark a few rain showers later this morning and into early this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s by mid-afternoon and continue to rise a bit more into the middle 60s this evening. Temperatures will likely remain in the middle 60s overnight. There can be some showers around overnight, but the bottom line for any New Year's Eve outdoor events is it will be unusually warm and revelers may want to have an umbrella or rain jacket. Cold front is expected to push through Tuesday afternoon but upper-level forcing will be rather weak. There can be a few showers ahead and along the front. A tidbit for New Year's Day: the record for the highest low temperature for January 1st is 55 from 1979. That will be challenged. Dry weather is expected on Wednesday with perhaps some breaks in the clouds. On Friday, the upper-level will move across the lower Mississippi Valley with a cold front approaching our area. Wednesday night through Friday is expected to be rather wet with occasional rain. However, temperatures will largely be above normal.Have a great day!Steve Stewart