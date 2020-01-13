Weather

Storm damages school roof in Sampson County, 3 students injured

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms moving through Sampson County damaged the roof of the gym at Union Intermediate Elementary School while students were in the building.

A spokesperson for Sampson County Schools said part of the roof near the back part of the school's gym blew off. Children were in the gym at the time, but they ran the other way as some debris flew in.

Three children were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Sampson County Schools said administrators dismissed children early and got them on buses or to the middle school while they waited for parents to arrive.

Sampson County was under a severe thunderstorm warning from 2:12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
