Sunny and Warmer Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was a very pleasant day, despite a cold start, sunshine gave us a comfortable afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We won't start this morning off as cold, and the warmup will continue through the end of the week as we settle into a stretch of spring-like temperatures.An upper-level ridge over the middle of the country will be sliding eastward across the area today, and remain in place through the end of the week. In addition, a surface high will slip off the coast today and continue to slowly push eastward through Friday. This will set us up with a south to southwest flow, both at the surface and aloft. That will bring in a surge of warm air more representative of mid- to late April than early March. Temperatures will push toward 70 today, about 10 above average, and reaches the mid-70s over the next couple of days.Friday will be the warmest day as it will get into the mid to upper 70s!The weather will remain dry through this warm spell, though there will be occasional bouts of clouds. A disturbance spilling over the ridge axis will send some high clouds across our sky from this afternoon into tonight; this would give us a colorful sunset this evening!The higher clouds will move away to the east overnight as the disturbance departs, and we end up with more sunshine for tomorrow and Thursday.Friday will have some more high and even mid-level clouds in advance of a cold front pressing toward us from the north, but at this stage it doesn't look any worse than partly sunny.The very warm weather will come to an end over the weekend as that cold front slips through the area on Saturday. Temperatures will remain above normal, but are back into the 60s with a lot of clouds around on Sunday. We will mention a stray shower as that front works through, though the models are not all that impressed by the amount of moisture available. It's likely we won't see much more than the odd shower.The front is coming down through the area as high pressure expands over the Northeast; it then settles southward over the Triangle for Sunday. This will drop us back into the upper 50s/lower 60s, but also allow for at least some breaks of sunshine.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather