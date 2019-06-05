Weather

Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills areas Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as 31 million people are at a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. A number of those people are in the Triangle and the Sandhills.



Residents in central North Carolina could see tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said we'll start off sunny but showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon.



He said storms could linger into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Temps will climb back into the 90s on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Residents are encouraged to be prepared as several tornadoes have been reported in North Carolina within the last few weeks.

