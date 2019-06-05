Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills areas Wednesday

Over 1/3 of the US population under a risk for severe weather today. 31 million are under a slight (category 2) risk with the biggest threat from damaging winds. That includes our entire viewing area. Please be #weatheraware today! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/92gCH465Bu— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 5, 2019
Residents in central North Carolina could see tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said we'll start off sunny but showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon.
Slight (Category 2 of 5) Risk for severe storms for later today. Though any storm can up a tornado, the biggest threats will come from damaging winds and possibly some hail. #ncw pic.twitter.com/rrtzEwNpxz— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 5, 2019
He said storms could linger into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 70s.
Temps will climb back into the 90s on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Residents are encouraged to be prepared as several tornadoes have been reported in North Carolina within the last few weeks.
