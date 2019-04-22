Weather

8 tornadoes confirmed in central North Carolina during Friday's severe weather outbreak

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service said Friday's severe weather resulted in eight confirmed tornadoes.

One of those tornadoes, which touched down for approximately 15 minutes, reached EF-2 classification.

That tornado touched down in White Cross and ended in Hillsborough. It had a maximum wind speed of 115 miles per hour, and it traveled 12 miles.

NWS Raleigh continues to survey and evaluate reports from April 19.



Another of the studied tornadoes was an EF-1 that touched down northwest of Rocky Mount.

A survey team said wind from the tornado reached 100 miles per hour. The twister was approximately 350 yards wide, stayed on the ground for 11 minutes, and traveled 12.5 miles.



The good news is while the storms caused some significant damage, they did not kill anyone.

Confirmed tornadoes:
  • EF-1 in Rocky Mount
  • EF-1 in Weldon
  • EF-1 in Whitakers
  • EF-1 in Siler City
  • EF-2 in Orange County
  • EF-1 in Sampson/Johnston counties
  • EF-1 in Moore County
  • EF-1 in Halifax County
