UNC Wilmington, Methodist cancel classes for the week because of Hurricane Dorian, mandatory evacuation ordered

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina Wilmington and Methodist University in Fayetteville have canceled classes for the week in wake of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

UNCW issued a mandatory campus evacuation for students beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6. According to a press release from the Office of University Relations, students are asked to begin evacuation.

The campus will continue to operate on regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. all university-sponsored and athletic events will be canceled.

Classes will reopen as soon as a decision is made by the university.

The university will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state and local agencies and will share information as it comes.

STUDENTS

The Office of the Dean of Students will assist students who wish to evacuate but do not have an evacuation location.

Information regarding adjusted operating hours for campus services including the Fisher Student Center and University Union, campus dining, the Student Recreation Center, WAVE transit and parking, Randall Library, the Student Health Center and the Counseling Center will be available on the website for each of these services/locations.

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION
The weather hotline (888.657.5751) has been activated. Student phone numbers are automatically registered to receive UNCWAlert emergency notifications by voice and text message.

METHODIST CANCELS CLASSES
Methodist University has canceled classes for the remainder of this week, Sept. 3-6, along with all campus and athletic events through Sunday, Sept. 8.

Residence halls are scheduled to reopen Sunday, Sept. 8, at noon, pending further notification.

For all other matters, the university will remain open and operate on a regular schedule until further notice.
